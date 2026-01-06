Insider Selling: David H. deVilliers III Unloads $104K Of FRP Holdings Stock

David H. deVilliers III, President & COO at FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH), reported an insider sell on January 5, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: III's recent move involves selling 4,589 shares of FRP Holdings. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $104,399.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals FRP Holdings shares down by 0.97%, trading at $22.91.

All You Need to Know About FRP Holdings

FRP Holdings Inc is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The company's business segments are Leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the company (the Industrial/Commercial Segment); Leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment); real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings either alone or through joint ventures (the Development Segment); ownership, leasing and management of buildings through joint ventures (the Multifamily Segment).

FRP Holdings: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FRP Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.34% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 91.14% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FRP Holdings's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.03.

Debt Management: FRP Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: FRP Holdings's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 92.64 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 10.37 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for FRP Holdings's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.9, FRP Holdings demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

