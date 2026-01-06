175K Reasons To Be Bullish On PACCAR Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Brice Hill, Director at PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), made a notable insider purchase on January 6,.

What Happened: Hill's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 1,569 shares of PACCAR. The total transaction value is $175,037.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals PACCAR shares up by 1.28%, trading at $114.36.

About PACCAR

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium nameplates Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the Americas and Australia, and DAF, which primarily services Europe and South America. The trucks segment (74% sales) goes to market through a network of 2,200 independent dealers. Paccar maintains an internal finance subsidiary that provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers (6% sales). In recent years, Paccar has aggressively expanded its parts business (20% of sales), including engines, axles, and transmissions for its own truck brands as well as independent producers. The company commands approximately 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 15% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

A Deep Dive into PACCAR's Financials

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PACCAR's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.03% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 16.18% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): PACCAR's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.12.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 22.14 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.01 , PACCAR's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): PACCAR's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 15.67, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.