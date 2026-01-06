Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ProShares Ultra QQQ 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSE:QLD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 24.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.35%. Currently, ProShares Ultra QQQ has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In QLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of QLD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $106,175.59 today based on a price of $71.71 for QLD at the time of writing.

ProShares Ultra QQQ's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.