Performance Comparison: Palantir Technologies And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Palantir Technologies Background

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Palantir Technologies Inc 404.15 62.94 113.92 7.6% $0.4 $0.97 62.79% SAP SE 34 5.58 6.61 4.78% $3.38 $6.67 7.15% Salesforce Inc 34.21 4 6.13 3.44% $3.3 $8.0 8.63% AppLovin Corp 74.64 145.12 34.48 63.27% $1.11 $1.23 68.23% Intuit Inc 43.53 9.13 9.21 2.29% $0.83 $3.0 18.34% Adobe Inc 19.85 11.94 5.96 15.87% $2.46 $5.35 3.44% Synopsys Inc 61.24 3.34 11.61 1.6% $1.16 $1.6 37.83% Cadence Design Systems Inc 77.63 15.77 15.81 5.63% $0.48 $1.16 10.15% Autodesk Inc 56.05 21.15 9.03 12.23% $0.53 $1.69 18.03% Workday Inc 88.14 6.19 6.11 2.79% $0.45 $1.84 12.59% Strategy Inc 6.76 0.91 98.33 5.3% $3.89 $0.09 10.87% Datadog Inc 431.10 13.63 15.07 1.02% $0.05 $0.71 28.35% Roper Technologies Inc 29.73 2.32 6.05 2.01% $0.82 $1.4 14.33% Zoom Communications Inc 16.83 2.76 5.59 6.72% $0.34 $0.96 4.44% PTC Inc 28.47 5.38 7.63 9.48% $0.48 $0.78 42.65% Tyler Technologies Inc 61.35 5.27 8.41 2.33% $0.15 $0.28 9.67% Trimble Inc 54.29 3.26 5.36 1.94% $0.2 $0.62 2.9% IREN Ltd 27.73 5.51 18.66 16.39% $0.67 $0.15 355.41% Guidewire Software Inc 175.42 10.31 12.57 2.09% $0.03 $0.21 26.53% Average 73.39 15.09 15.7 8.84% $1.13 $1.99 37.75%

By carefully studying Palantir Technologies, we can deduce the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 404.15 , is 5.51x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 62.94 which exceeds the industry average by 4.17x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 113.92 , which is 7.26x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.6% , which is 1.24% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $400 Million , which is 0.35x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $970 Million , which indicates 0.49x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 62.79% exceeds the industry average of 37.75%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Palantir Technologies alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Palantir Technologies exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Palantir Technologies, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Software industry, indicating potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, coupled with high revenue growth, suggest operational inefficiencies that may impact long-term profitability and competitiveness within the sector.

