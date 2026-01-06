Options Exercise Update At Sempra: JUSTIN C. BIRD BY: Lisa H. Abbot Managing Attorney - Corporate and Securities of Sempra and Attorney-In-Fact Engages, Resulting In $0

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on January 6, as Attorney-In-Fact, Executive Vice President at Sempra (NYSE:SRE), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Attorney-In-Fact, Executive Vice President at Sempra, a company in the Utilities sector, just exercised stock options worth 0 shares of SRE stock with an exercise price of $0.0.

Sempra shares are trading up 0.01% at $87.55 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning. Since the current price is $87.55, this makes Attorney-In-Fact's 0 shares worth $0.

Get to Know Sempra Better

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra will hold a 25% ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Sempra's Finances

Revenue Growth: Sempra's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 42.94% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sempra's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.12.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 26.94 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.15 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Sempra's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.26 reflects market recognition of Sempra's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

