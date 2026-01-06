CAROLINE A. WINN BY: Lisa H. Abbot Managing Attorney - Corporate and Securities of Sempra and Attorney-In-Fact At Sempra Exercises Options Worth $0

Highlighted on January 6, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Attorney-In-Fact, Executive Vice President at Sempra (NYSE:SRE), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Attorney-In-Fact, Executive Vice President at Sempra, a company in the Utilities sector, just exercised stock options worth 0 shares of SRE stock with an exercise price of $0.0.

Sempra shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.49% and priced at $87.11 during Tuesday's morning. This values Attorney-In-Fact's 0 shares at $0.

Get to Know Sempra Better

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra will hold a 25% ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

A Deep Dive into Sempra's Financials

Revenue Growth: Sempra's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 42.94% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sempra's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.12. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Sempra's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 26.94 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.15 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Sempra's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 15.26, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.