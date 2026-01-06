Here's How Much $100 Invested In Trex Co 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.72%. Currently, Trex Co has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion.

Buying $100 In TREX: If an investor had bought $100 of TREX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $435.06 today based on a price of $37.50 for TREX at the time of writing.

Trex Co's Performance Over Last 10 Years

