$1000 Invested In KLA 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.15%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of KLAC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,775.94 today based on a price of $1363.20 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.