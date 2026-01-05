Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Garmin Stock In The Last 15 Years

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.43%. Currently, Garmin has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In GRMN: If an investor had bought $1000 of GRMN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,687.23 today based on a price of $203.76 for GRMN at the time of writing.

Garmin's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.