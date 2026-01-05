If You Invested $100 In Southern Copper Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.02%. Currently, Southern Copper has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion.

Buying $100 In SCCO: If an investor had bought $100 of SCCO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $229.80 today based on a price of $154.68 for SCCO at the time of writing.

Southern Copper's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.