January 5, 2026

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Canadian Pacific Kansas Stock In The Last 20 Years

Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.61%. Currently, Canadian Pacific Kansas has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In CP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,867.07 today based on a price of $72.71 for CP at the time of writing.

Canadian Pacific Kansas's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

