Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Raymond James Finl 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.35%. Currently, Raymond James Finl has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In RJF: If an investor had bought $1000 of RJF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,895.55 today based on a price of $167.33 for RJF at the time of writing.

Raymond James Finl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

