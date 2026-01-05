$100 Invested In Norfolk Southern 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.33%. Currently, Norfolk Southern has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion.

Buying $100 In NSC: If an investor had bought $100 of NSC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,021.27 today based on a price of $287.82 for NSC at the time of writing.

Norfolk Southern's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.