Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning D.R. Horton Stock In The Last 5 Years

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.98%. Currently, D.R. Horton has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In DHI: If an investor had bought $1000 of DHI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,135.10 today based on a price of $144.58 for DHI at the time of writing.

D.R. Horton's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

