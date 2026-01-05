January 5, 2026 3:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Trane Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.41%. Currently, Trane Technologies has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In TT: If an investor had bought $1000 of TT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,157.47 today based on a price of $397.95 for TT at the time of writing.

Trane Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

