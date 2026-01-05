If You Invested $1000 In Steel Dynamics Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.36%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In STLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of STLD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,339.27 today based on a price of $177.00 for STLD at the time of writing.

Steel Dynamics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

