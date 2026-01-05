If You Invested $1000 In Targa Resources Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.36%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRGP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,215.82 today based on a price of $190.15 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

