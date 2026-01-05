January 5, 2026 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lam Research 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.49%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $242.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LRCX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $48,766.71 today based on a price of $193.43 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

