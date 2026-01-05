In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Analog Devices Background

Analog Devices Inc is an analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm is engaged in manufacturing converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Analog Devices Inc 60.03 3.96 12.34 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% NVIDIA Corp 46.75 38.60 24.81 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 32.98 10.37 14.27 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Broadcom Inc 72.88 20.27 26.41 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 117 5.98 11.39 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 29.98 6.04 8.42 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% Intel Corp 656.33 1.77 3.25 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Qualcomm Inc 34.53 8.74 4.32 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Texas Instruments Inc 32.34 9.70 9.41 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% ARM Holdings PLC 147.09 16.43 27.72 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 31.48 5.39 9.97 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.35 5.54 4.68 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.02 12.57 16.94 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 34.02 3.63 1.85 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 21.05 3.27 5.84 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 123.47 20.12 34.36 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 47.19 1.36 2.16 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 77.67 2.89 3.83 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 14.51 1.71 2.57 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 70.37 4.80 9.12 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 393.25 15.23 21.96 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 47.28 8.29 15.92 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 99.12 9.65 12.34 5.75% $39.62 $34.42 33.49%

When closely examining Analog Devices, the following trends emerge:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 60.03 , which is 0.61x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 3.96 , which is well below the industry average by 0.41x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio is 12.34 , aligning with the industry average. This suggests a fair and balanced valuation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.32% that is 3.43% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.47 Billion is 0.04x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $1.94 Billion , which indicates 0.06x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 25.91% compared to the industry average of 33.49%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Analog Devices in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Analog Devices has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Analog Devices, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. The PS ratio is equal to industry peers, indicating fair valuation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth may raise concerns about the company's overall financial performance compared to its industry counterparts in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

