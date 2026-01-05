January 5, 2026 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Aon 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Aon (NYSE:AON) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.7%. Currently, Aon has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion.

Buying $100 In AON: If an investor had bought $100 of AON stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $781.70 today based on a price of $344.02 for AON at the time of writing.

Aon's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

