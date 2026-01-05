If You Invested $1000 In Elbit Systems Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.79%. Currently, Elbit Systems has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In ESLT: If an investor had bought $1000 of ESLT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,187.04 today based on a price of $619.08 for ESLT at the time of writing.

Elbit Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

