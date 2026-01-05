If You Invested $1000 In Barclays Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.83%. Currently, Barclays has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In BCS: If an investor had bought $1000 of BCS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,117.22 today based on a price of $26.02 for BCS at the time of writing.

Barclays's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

