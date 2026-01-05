$100 Invested In Keysight Techs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.39%. Currently, Keysight Techs has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion.

Buying $100 In KEYS: If an investor had bought $100 of KEYS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $828.68 today based on a price of $206.54 for KEYS at the time of writing.

Keysight Techs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.