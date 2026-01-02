Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kroger Stock In The Last 20 Years

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.02%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,705.01 today based on a price of $62.91 for KR at the time of writing.

Kroger's Performance Over Last 20 Years

