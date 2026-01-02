$1000 Invested In State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.72%. Currently, State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In XLK: If an investor had bought $1000 of XLK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,076.57 today based on a price of $144.44 for XLK at the time of writing.

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

