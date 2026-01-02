If You Invested $100 In ASML Holding Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.92%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $451.18 billion.

Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,467.94 today based on a price of $1162.40 for ASML at the time of writing.

ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

