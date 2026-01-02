If You Invested $1000 In Nasdaq Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.66%. Currently, Nasdaq has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In NDAQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of NDAQ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,354.30 today based on a price of $96.66 for NDAQ at the time of writing.

Nasdaq's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.