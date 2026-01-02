January 2, 2026 3:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 39.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.37%. Currently, ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion.

Buying $100 In TQQQ: If an investor had bought $100 of TQQQ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $50,689.35 today based on a price of $54.13 for TQQQ at the time of writing.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TQQQ Logo
TQQQProShares UltraPro QQQ
$52.57-0.28%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved