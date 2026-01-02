If You Invested $100 In Ferrari Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.06%. Currently, Ferrari has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion.
Buying $100 In RACE: If an investor had bought $100 of RACE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $789.40 today based on a price of $371.19 for RACE at the time of writing.
Ferrari's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
