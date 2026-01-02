Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Fox 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.21%. Currently, Fox has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In FOXA: If an investor had bought $1000 of FOXA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,565.26 today based on a price of $73.91 for FOXA at the time of writing.

Fox's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.