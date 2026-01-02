Here's How Much $100 Invested In WR Berkley 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.2%. Currently, WR Berkley has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion.

Buying $100 In WRB: If an investor had bought $100 of WRB stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $441.14 today based on a price of $70.07 for WRB at the time of writing.

WR Berkley's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.