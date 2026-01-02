Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ProShares Ultra Silver Stock In The Last 10 Years

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSE:AGQ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.08%. Currently, ProShares Ultra Silver has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion.

Buying $100 In AGQ: If an investor had bought $100 of AGQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $597.66 today based on a price of $166.09 for AGQ at the time of writing.

ProShares Ultra Silver's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.