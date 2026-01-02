In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Intel Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and led the semiconductor industry down the path of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel is seeking to reinvigorate its chip manufacturing business, Intel Foundry, while developing leading-edge products within its Intel Products business segment.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Intel Corp 615 1.65 3.04 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% NVIDIA Corp 46.16 38.12 24.50 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 72.56 20.19 26.29 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.36 9.86 13.57 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 112.13 5.74 10.92 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 27.13 5.46 7.62 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% Qualcomm Inc 34.14 8.64 4.27 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Texas Instruments Inc 31.60 9.48 9.20 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 59.47 3.93 12.22 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 140.14 15.66 26.41 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 29.92 5.13 9.47 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.83 5.44 4.59 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.25 12.17 16.40 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 32.48 3.46 1.76 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 20.05 3.11 5.56 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 124.04 20.21 34.52 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 44.72 1.29 2.05 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 74.18 2.76 3.66 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 14.54 1.71 2.57 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 67.87 4.63 8.79 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 367.90 14.25 20.54 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 43.76 7.68 14.73 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 67.82 9.47 12.36 5.67% $39.32 $34.27 34.59%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Intel, the following trends can be discerned:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 615.0 , is 9.07x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

With a Price to Book ratio of 1.65 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.17x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio is 3.04 , which is 0.25x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.98% , which is 1.69% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.85 Billion , which is 0.2x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $5.22 Billion , which indicates 0.15x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 2.78%, which is much lower than the industry average of 34.59%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Intel can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Intel has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Intel in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potential overvaluation. The PB and PS ratios are low, suggesting undervaluation relative to industry competitors. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Intel lags behind its peers, signaling weaker financial performance and growth prospects within the sector.

