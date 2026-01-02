In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Micron Technology Background

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Micron Technology Inc 27.13 5.46 7.62 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% NVIDIA Corp 46.16 38.12 24.50 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 72.56 20.19 26.29 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.36 9.86 13.57 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 112.13 5.74 10.92 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Qualcomm Inc 34.14 8.64 4.27 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 615 1.65 3.04 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 31.60 9.48 9.20 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 59.47 3.93 12.22 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 140.14 15.66 26.41 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 29.92 5.13 9.47 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.83 5.44 4.59 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.25 12.17 16.40 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 32.48 3.46 1.76 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 20.05 3.11 5.56 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 124.04 20.21 34.52 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 44.72 1.29 2.05 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 74.18 2.76 3.66 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 14.54 1.71 2.57 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 67.87 4.63 8.79 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 367.90 14.25 20.54 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 43.76 7.68 14.73 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 95.81 9.29 12.15 5.41% $39.29 $34.15 32.03%

By thoroughly analyzing Micron Technology, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.13 is 0.28x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 5.46 , which is 0.59x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio is 7.62 , which is 0.63x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.28% that is 3.87% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.35 Billion , which is 0.21x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $7.65 Billion , which indicates 0.22x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 56.65% exceeds the industry average of 32.03%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Micron Technology against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Micron Technology exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Micron Technology in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit ratios, suggest strong profitability and growth prospects relative to industry competitors.

