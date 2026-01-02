If You Invested $1000 In Hecla Mining Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.56%. Currently, Hecla Mining has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In HL: If an investor had bought $1000 of HL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,153.44 today based on a price of $19.57 for HL at the time of writing.

Hecla Mining's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.