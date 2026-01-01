Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Oracle Stock In The Last 15 Years

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.03%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $556.01 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $625.31 today based on a price of $193.52 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

