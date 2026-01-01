January 1, 2026 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Walmart 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.06%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $888.67 billion.

Buying $100 In WMT: If an investor had bought $100 of WMT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $228.10 today based on a price of $111.50 for WMT at the time of writing.

Walmart's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

