$1000 Invested In Coherent 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Coherent (NYSE:COHR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.13%. Currently, Coherent has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In COHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of COHR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $24,126.80 today based on a price of $184.20 for COHR at the time of writing.

Coherent's Performance Over Last 20 Years

