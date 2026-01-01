If You Invested $1000 In Western Digital Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.52%. Currently, Western Digital has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In WDC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WDC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,792.02 today based on a price of $172.45 for WDC at the time of writing.

Western Digital's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

