If You Invested $1000 In Sprott Physical Silver Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Sprott Physical Silver (NYSE:PSLV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.46%. Currently, Sprott Physical Silver has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSLV: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSLV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,468.68 today based on a price of $24.04 for PSLV at the time of writing.

Sprott Physical Silver's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.