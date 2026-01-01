Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lululemon Athletica Stock In The Last 15 Years

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.94%. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion.

Buying $100 In LULU: If an investor had bought $100 of LULU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $620.42 today based on a price of $207.55 for LULU at the time of writing.

Lululemon Athletica's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

