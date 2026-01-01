Olympic Steel President and COO Sold $280K In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on December 31, Andrew Greiff, President and COO at Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Greiff's decision to sell 7,500 shares of Olympic Steel was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $280,290.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Olympic Steel shares down by 1.44%, trading at $42.78.

Get to Know Olympic Steel Better

Olympic Steel Inc provides metals processing and distribution services in the United States. The company operates in three reportable segments; specialty metals flat products, carbon flat products, and tubular and pipe products. It specializes in the processing and distribution of large volumes of carbon, aluminum, and stainless steel flat-rolled sheet, coils, plates, bars, and fabricated parts. The group serves various industries such as industrial machinery and equipment manufacturers, automobile manufacturers and suppliers, and transportation equipment manufacturers. The company generates majority of the revenue from carbon flat products.

Olympic Steel's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Olympic Steel showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.4% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 23.97% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Olympic Steel's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.18.

Debt Management: Olympic Steel's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 37.1 , Olympic Steel's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.27 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Olympic Steel's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Olympic Steel's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 11.03, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

