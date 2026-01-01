Insider Unloading: JAVIER POLIT Sells $2.26M Worth Of Costco Wholesale Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on December 31, JAVIER POLIT, Executive Vice President at Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: POLIT's decision to sell 2,607 shares of Costco Wholesale was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $2,258,662.

During Thursday's morning session, Costco Wholesale shares down by 0.44%, currently priced at $861.88.

All You Need to Know About Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983, Costco Wholesale now operates a global chain of membership-based warehouse clubs, delivering high-quality goods and services at consistently low prices. As of its most recent fiscal year, Costco operated approximately 910 warehouses, serving more than 80 million members across its three geographic segments: Costco US (approximately 73% of total revenue), Costco Canada (13%), and Costco International (14%).Costco's core value proposition—quality products at unbeatable prices—has yielded consistently strong member renewal rates (93% in the US and Canada and nearly 90% internationally). About 55% of Costco's fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, and another 25% from general merchandise.

Costco Wholesale's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Costco Wholesale's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 November, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 13.07% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Costco Wholesale's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 4.51.

Debt Management: Costco Wholesale's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 46.37 , Costco Wholesale's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.37 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Costco Wholesale's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 27.34, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Costco Wholesale's Insider Trades.

