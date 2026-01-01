In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.42 38.34 24.64 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 73.34 20.40 26.58 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.04 9.76 13.44 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 112.74 5.77 10.98 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 27.82 5.60 7.81 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% Qualcomm Inc 34.66 8.77 4.33 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 621.67 1.67 3.07 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 31.95 9.59 9.30 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.27 3.98 12.39 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 142.13 15.88 26.79 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 30.55 5.23 9.67 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.19 5.51 4.65 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.70 12.41 16.72 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 32.48 3.46 1.76 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 20.28 3.15 5.63 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 124.93 20.35 34.77 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 44.93 1.30 2.06 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 74.30 2.76 3.66 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 14.79 1.74 2.62 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 69.75 4.75 9.03 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 372.90 14.44 20.82 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 45.09 7.91 15.18 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 96.02 7.83 11.49 4.47% $37.85 $32.52 31.75%

Through a detailed examination of NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 46.42 is 0.48x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 38.34 , which is 4.9x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 24.64 , which is 2.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 29.14% that is 24.67% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.75 Billion , which is 1.02x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $41.85 Billion is 1.29x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 62.49%, outperforming the industry average of 31.75%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.