If You Invested $1000 In Micron Technology Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.25%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In MU: If an investor had bought $1000 of MU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $33,264.57 today based on a price of $286.11 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

