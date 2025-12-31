$100 Invested In Energy Fuels 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.18%. Currently, Energy Fuels has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion.

Buying $100 In UUUU: If an investor had bought $100 of UUUU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $369.04 today based on a price of $14.49 for UUUU at the time of writing.

Energy Fuels's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

