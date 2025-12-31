Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lumentum Holdings Stock In The Last 10 Years

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.84%. Currently, Lumentum Holdings has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In LITE: If an investor had bought $1000 of LITE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $16,506.49 today based on a price of $366.52 for LITE at the time of writing.

Lumentum Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

