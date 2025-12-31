December 31, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In General Dynamics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.27%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion.

Buying $100 In GD: If an investor had bought $100 of GD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.55 today based on a price of $337.92 for GD at the time of writing.

General Dynamics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

