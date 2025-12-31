Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Dell Technologies Stock In The Last 5 Years

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.88%. Currently, Dell Technologies has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion.

Buying $100 In DELL: If an investor had bought $100 of DELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $346.54 today based on a price of $127.09 for DELL at the time of writing.

Dell Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

