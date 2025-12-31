Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Pan American Silver Stock In The Last 10 Years

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.95%. Currently, Pan American Silver has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion.

Buying $100 In PAAS: If an investor had bought $100 of PAAS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $781.07 today based on a price of $51.72 for PAAS at the time of writing.

Pan American Silver's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

