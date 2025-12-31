December 31, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Pan American Silver Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.95%. Currently, Pan American Silver has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion.

Buying $100 In PAAS: If an investor had bought $100 of PAAS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $781.07 today based on a price of $51.72 for PAAS at the time of writing.

Pan American Silver's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PAAS Logo
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$52.27-0.80%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved